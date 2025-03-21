Construction work set to begin on new £13million accommodation at MOD Kineton site

Representatives from DM Kineton, Algeco, VIVO and DIO at the groundbreaking of a new accommodation block at DM Kineton (Crown Copyright)

A ground-breaking ceremony has been held at Defence Munitions (DM) Kineton, which is on the MOD Kineton site, to mark the start of construction of a new £13million single living accommodation block.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The block, which will include 46 bedrooms for officers and senior non-commissioned officers based at the site, will be constructed by Algeco on behalf of VIVO, the Defence Infrastructure Organisation’s (DIO) built estate contractor.

Representatives from DM Kineton, DIO, Algeco and VIVO took part in the groundbreaking ceremony for the new building, which is expected to be finished next spring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A CGI of the new accommodation block at DM Kineton. Photo by Algeco

The building also includes kitchenettes, communal spaces, laundry rooms, utility rooms and a cycle store.

As well as this there will be solar panels, new trees, air source heat pumps and the boot washing stations will use recycled water from the sinks.

The construction of the new building include using pre-built sections made in a factory and then transporting them to the to site to be assembled.

Richard Walsh, DIO’s project delivery manager, said: “It’s exciting to reach this milestone after all the hard work needed to prepare any project of this scale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The new building replaces aging accommodation which needed significant upgrade work. That would have been more expensive than constructing the new building so it was an easy choice to provide DM Kineton’s personnel with a brand-new building instead.”

Katie Feighoney, DM Kineton infrastructure lead, added: “This project, which replaces some aging accommodation, is going to have such a huge impact on the lived experience for the service personnel based at DM Kineton.

“It’s excellent that we are able to utilise a new, innovative way of delivery to invest in the wellbeing of our service personnel and improve the resilience of our estate.

“Achieving this was no small task and none of it could have been possible without the collaborative approach of DE&S, DIO and VIVO.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Geoff Fawkes, Algeco UK sales, marketing and work winning director, said: “We know what high standards are expected from the DIO for a contract of this nature and are delighted to be entrusted with this work.

"Our reputation is to provide an efficient high-quality, cost-effective build, completed in good time and on budget – I have absolute confidence this accommodation will be no different, and the manufacturing of the building at our factory is progressing extremely well.”

Jerry Moloney, VIVO defence services chief executive officer, said: “We are really proud to be playing our part in improving the lived experience of military personnel at DM Kineton by upgrading the accommodation offer there with modular building technology.

"This enables quick, scalable construction of high quality Single Living Accommodation.

“A great deal of work has already gone into preparing for this project and I look forward to seeing this great new, more comfortable and more energy efficient accommodation in place once constructed.”

Algeco will also construct a memorial garden on the site in tribute to fallen bomb disposal personnel, known as Ammunition Technical Officers (ATO).

The garden will be designed in the shape of an ATO badge and it is hoped that it will be completed in time for Remembrance Sunday this year.