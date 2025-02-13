Controversial plans for homes in Barford given the green light

Controversial plans for new homes in Barford have been given the go ahead by councillors

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Tuesday (February 11) Warwick District Council’s planning committee gave the green light to allow Kendrick Homes to build 34 homes on land south of Westham Lane.

According to the planning documents, the proposed land for the housing site, which is south of Westham Lane, is currently used as equestrian paddocks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The plans were given the go ahead.

The amount of houses proposed for the site by the developer Kendrick Homes has also changed twice.

Initially the plans were put forward for 35 homes in 2023, then in the summer of 2024 the plans were reduced down to 33 homes.

But by November 2024, the amount of houses increased to 34 – with 14 being ‘affordable’ housing.

The plans had also previously been due to go before the committee in January but this was delayed due to gaps in the energy statement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More than 100 objections were also made to the plans - including one from Barford, Sherbourne and Wasperton Joint Parish Council.

Despite objections related to traffic, parking, the loss of Barford’s identity, overpopulation and wildlife harm, the district’s planning officers deemed that “the layout demonstrates a high quality scheme which is acceptable in overall terms” with highway safety and capacity concerns “satisfactorily addressed” and required infrastructure set to be secured through legal agreement.

In the decision document an additional condition was added.

It said: “Construction vehicles are to only enter the site through a left-hand turn from the north and thus cannot enter via a right-hand turn from the south.

"When construction vehicles leave the site, they must travel south, avoiding travelling through Barford village.”