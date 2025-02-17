Council seeking nominations for unsung heroes in and around Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth

s part of the council’s 50th anniversary celebrations, Warwick District Council is seeking nominations for unsung heroes who could be awarded Freedom of the District. Photo shows Leamington Town Hall which is home to Warwick District Council. Photo by Mike Baker

It is the highest award the council can give to its residents and there are two categories for nominations.

One is for individuals with a connection to the district, who are carrying out fundraising, community or charitable activities and making a difference to the health, wellbeing and daily lives of those they support. They can be awarded freeman or freewoman of the district.

The second is to recognise the achievements of past councillors and the contributions they have made to the growth and development of the district, or their impact on our community. They are awarded Alderman or Woman of the district.

Nomination criteria can be found on the council website and all nominations will be assessed confidentially. The successful nominees will be notified in writing by the Chairman of the council.

Chairman of Warwick District Council, Councillor Rob Margrave said: “These honours are aimed at recognising and celebrating the amazing work carried out by our local army of volunteers.

"Many of us will know someone who is seen as the backbone of community support and activity.

“They might be at the forefront of projects, or work tirelessly behind the scenes, but they stand out and they really make things happen.

"Please nominate them, so that we can demonstrate our appreciation for their endeavours through this new scheme.”

Nominations can be made:

• In writing to:

Civic Nominations

Warwick District Council

Town Hall, Parade

Leamington

CV32 4AT

• By phone: 01926 456114