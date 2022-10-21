Sites across Warwickshire will be hosting events and activities during this October half-term.

From October 22 to October 31, Warwickshire County Council will be hosting activities from storytelling adventures, making Lego spooky movies, and creating autumnal crafts, to visiting Old Warty the Witch at Ryton Pools Country Park.

October 29 sees the return of ‘Old Warty’s Halloween Family Fun Night’ at Ryton Pools Country Park, appearing for the first time since 2019.

Heritage and Culture Warwickshire will be hosting Halloween events at John’s House Museum in Warwick this October. Photo by Warwickshire County Council

At this event, children will meet ‘Old Warty’ the witch and her friends for frights and activities, as well as a train ride.

Pre-booking is essential, and tickets are limited. For more information or to book tickets click here.

In Warwickshire Libraries, join actors from the theatre company Highly Sprung for children’s theatre storytelling.

The sessions are ideal for families with children aged four to 11 years with no need to pre-book. To find out the dates and times for this event click here.

Rugby Library will be hosting ‘Let’s Make Lego Spooky Movies’, where children aged four to 11 years can make their own films with Lego using stop-motion animations.

For older children aged seven to 14 years there is also the opportunity to watch a free movie on October 26. To find out more and to book a place click here.

Libraries across the county will also be hosting activities suitable for younger children, from playing with sensory toys and singing along during ‘Story Stomp and Rhyme Time’, spooky stories, to getting creative making decorative autumnal crafts or creepy crafts to take home. For more information go to: www.warwickshire.gov.uk/childrensactivities

Cllr Andy Jenns, portfolio holder for Customer and Transformation, said: “It is a pleasure to welcome families into Warwickshire’s child-friendly libraries this October half-term, where there will be a great range of autumn-themed activities to be enjoyed by children and grown-ups alike.

“Half-term holidays are a great opportunity to introduce children to our safe, enriching, and inclusive library spaces, which can offer great benefits for children’s’ learning and development such as improved communication skills, knowledge, and increased creativity.

“We hope that families across the county will be able to make the most of this opportunity and create lots of positive and fun memories with their young ones.”

Heritage and Culture Warwickshire is also hosting Halloween events at St John’s House Museum in Warwick.

From October 27 to 29 the site will host ‘St John’s Haunted House’ where visitors can explore rooms and hear the story of the Knights Templar hospital on site in the Medieval era. Children can make bouncy eyeballs and a lantern to take home and they can also make potions and more.

On October 28 there will be a gin cocktails and ghost tour event where visitors will be able to take part in real experiments with ‘Ghost Hunters Haunted Happenings’ and have cocktails from The Warwickshire Gin Company.