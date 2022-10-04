Museum in Warwick to host Halloween events - including a ghost tour and a haunted house

A Halloween event is being held at St John’s House Museum in Warwick this month.

This year’s event will include a ghost tour and a haunted house.

Heritage and Culture Warwickshire will be hosting Halloween events at John’s House Museum in Warwick this October. Photo by Warwickshire County Council

Here’s what’s happening:

~ St John’s Haunted House, October 27 to October 30

Visitors can explore rooms at St John's House, and enjoy the story of the Knights Templar hospital on site in the Medieval era.Children can make bouncy eyeballs and a lantern to take home and they can also make potions and more.

It costs £14 for children, £8 adults, and those aged two and under can enter for free. Spaces are limited.

~ Gin Cocktails and Ghost Tour, October 28

Visitors will be able to take part in real experiments with ‘Ghost Hunters Haunted Happenings’ and enjoy some cocktails from The Warwickshire Gin Company.

The evening includes a tour of St John’s House to hear the history of the building and all the people who have lived here. Then they will join guides and paranormal experts who will show what to look for and how to read the signs of unusual activity.

Tickets cost £25 per person. Tickets are limited.

Cllr Heather Timms, Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio holder for environment, climate and culture said: “St John's House is a wonderful Jacobean landmark in Warwickshire with a history spanning almost 900 years.

“It is popular with paranormal enthusiasts who regularly check in on activity after dark, and we’re pleased to be able to open the doors this half term to provide some spooky fun for children and adults alike.”