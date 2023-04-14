Couple from Warwick Gates hope to shake things up with new cocktail business

The decided to create the business after being inspired by their holiday in Tequila in Mexico.

A couple from Warwick Gates are hoping to shake things up with their new cocktail business.

Pergola Drinks, which has been created by husband and wife team Rahul and Sheetal Murthy, is an online cocktail business, wholesaler and retailer and was launched in March.

Pergola Drinks has been created by husband and wife team Rahul (right) and Sheetal Murthy (Left). Photo supplied

Rahul and Sheetal created the concept after being inspired on a holiday in Tequila in Mexico.

Rahul said: “Everyone has a favourite memory from a favourite bar on a favourite trip. Ours were the margaritas we had under a stunning pergola in Tequila and we came away inspired.

“Pergola Drinks is our tribute to that bar and those wonderful flavours and memories.

"The current premix market is often more akin to a ‘tribute’ to certain cocktails but the price points retail wise mean that some manufacturers struggle to use the premium level ingredients that really pack the punch we all enjoy.

“In fact, some of the existing cocktails are indeed just that – a cocktail of all manner of ingredients designed to bring the prices in line with the market expectations and to extend the shelf life of the product.

“There is room for that and obviously high demand but we also believe there is room at the top end for a premium cocktail range.

"Our first two are ‘Tequila Sunset’, akin to a slightly sweeter margarita - and then in contrast we have ‘Poolside’, which is markedly more sour.”

