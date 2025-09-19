Demolition work set to start on Warwick garage block that has 'fallen into disrepair'

Demolition work is set to start on garage block in a Warwick car park that have 'fallen into disrepair'.

A planning application submitted by Warwick District Council to knock down the garage block in near the exit of the Priory Road car park was approved in August.

According to the planning documents, the work also includes removing the concrete base and resurfacing the ground to create more parking spaces and having a specialist remove the asbestos roof.

Demolition work is set to start on the garage block in the Priory Road car park in Warwick. Photos by Warwick District Council and Google Streetview

In the reasons given for the application, a spokesperson from the council said: “Garages are in poor state of repair and require extensive refurb works. This cost is significant and would not provide value for money over the long term.

"Demolishing would provide additional parking for local residents and relieve pressure from on-street parking on Smith Street.

In other planning documents it added: “The garages have fallen into a state of disrepair and are not considered to contribute architecturally or historically to the conservation area or to the district in general.”

This week, Warwick District Council announced that the demolition block is set to start next week and as a result will lead to there being less parking spaces available.

A spokesperson from Warwick District Council said: “We'll be demolishing the garages at Priory Road car park in Warwick from next Monday September 22 to create more parking spaces, including disabled bays and cycle parking.

“While the work takes place, there will be a temporary reduction in parking spaces to accommodate the demolition work.”

The council has not provided a time frame for how long the work will take.