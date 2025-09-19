Plans revealed for up to 360 homes near Warwick - here's how you can have your say
Developer Taylor Wimpey is preparing an outline planning application for up to 360 homes on land east of Old Budbrooke Road on the north-eastern edge of Hampton Magna.
In the proposals it said the new homes would be ‘low carbon, incorporating air source heat pumps, solar panels and EV charging points’ and that up to 50 per cent of the new homes would be ‘affordable’.
Describing the plans, the developer said: “The proposals also include areas of high-quality public green open spaces, children’s play areas, new footpath connections, a community garden/orchard, as well as the potential to provide allotments.
“The potential for a new active travel link directly from the development to Warwick Parkway railway station is also being explored.”
If a planning application is approved, Taylor Wimpey said the development would provide “significant financial contributions to support local infrastructure”.
Ahead of the outline planning application being submitted to Warwick District Council, Taylor Wimpey has launched a public consultation.
Stephen Swinscoe, strategic land regional director at Taylor Wimpey, said: “Sustainability sits at the heart of our vision for Hampton Magna.
"As well as the delivery of much needed- new homes, all of which will be gas free and designed to be low carbon, our plans include extensive green space and landscape designs to protect and enhance the natural environment.
“We are also in discussions with relevant stakeholders on the potential to provide a new active travel link from the village to the south side of Warwick Parkway station.
“Local people have an important role to play in shaping our emerging plans, and we are keen to understand local priorities for future infrastructure investment.
"Our consultation will give people the opportunity to share their views and to provide feedback on our plans.”
A consultation website has been created where people can find out more about the plans and give feedback until midnight on Sunday, October 5.
To visit the site go to: https://twhamptonmagna.co.uk
A drop-in event for the plans will also be held at St Michael’s Centre in Church Lane in Budbrooke on Tuesday September 30.
It will run from 3pm to 7pm.