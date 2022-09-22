‘Disappointment’ over delays to create new country park near Leamington

The site where the country park will be created, Picture supplied.

Delays to the creation of a new country park near Leamington are a cause for ‘disappointment ‘ among those leading the overall project.

Following the submission of a planning application for the 121-acre Tachbrook Country Park near Bishop’s Tachbrook earlier this year, Warwick District Council (WDC) officers have been working with ecologists, landscape architects and Warwickshire County Council among others ‘to ensure a smooth transfer of assets to create a much-anticipated public facility’.

The plans are subject to a number of complex legal agreements and coordination with adjacent developers, landowners and utility providers and there is a need to tie this in with the separate applications for the new schools and homes at Oakley Grove in Bishop’s Tachbrook.

Councillor Alan Rhead, WDC’s portfolio holder for climate change, said: “We’re disappointed that the planning application process for the country park is taking longer than anticipated.

"It is, however, important that we take considerable care to balance the wide-ranging requirements of all stakeholders and ensure that the land is in the right condition for the successful development of an accessible and sustainable green space for our growing communities.”

Sean Deeley, chairman of the Tachbrook Country Park steering board and a Bishop’s Tachbrook parish councillor added: "I am acutely aware of the strong desire of residents, to see the country park in open to the public.

"As already said, many unforeseeable issues have arisen across the three interdependent and concurrent projects.

"The steering board is grateful to the key stakeholders, county council, land owners, developers and utility providers, for their continued mutual co-operation, which will be essential to ensure that the country park is opened as soon as possible.”

There is a hope that the country park will be considered by WDC’s planning committee later this year.

If granted the new park, which is located within easy access on foot or by cycle to new housing developments and schools in Warwick, Whitnash and Bishop’s Tachbrook will provide an area for residents to enjoy fresh air, exercise, play and wildlife.