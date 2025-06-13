Expansion plans approved for school near Warwick that helps increasing numbers of bullied children

Plans to expand a school in Hatton that helps bullied children have been given the green light.

The change of use application was submitted by Northleigh House School to turn a property known as ‘Oldmill House’ into a school, which would “be an independent mixed school, of age range 11 to 17 years, seeking to cater for vulnerable pupils who are unable to attend mainstream schools”.

Northleigh House School, which is located between Shrewley and Hatton, was created in 2012 by Viv and Fred Morgan.

Plans to expand a school near Warwick that helps vulnerable children who can't attend mainstream schools has been given the go ahead to expand. Left shows Northleigh House founder Viv Morgan (photo by Northleigh House), top right shows Northleigh House School and bottom right shows Oldmill House, the site of the new school (both by Google Streetview).

Since its founding, the school, which is also a charity, has taught more than 170 vulnerable pupils but, as highlighted in the planning statement, a new site is needed due to a lack of capacity.

In her supporting statement in the planning documents, Viv Morgan said: “Northleigh House was home to myself and my husband up until 2012, but after hearing all too many stories of the consequences of bullying, the exclusion of children from mainstream education, and in some cases much worse, we made the decision to set up a school and sanctuary for these children at our home.

“The school has numerous enquiries to take additional children, but there is no further space.

“We have eight children who could come tomorrow if there was space. They have been scheduled to start in September 2025 which will mean no more can be added during the next 12 months.

Northleigh House School. Photo by Google Streetview.

“This past year we had 264 enquiries.

“Warwick District Council told me they have approximately 300 children who are in need of non-mainstream school places such as that at Northleigh House.”

The new school site is approximately 1.2km from Northleigh House along Five Ways Road – and would be able to have up to 35 pupils.

Prior to getting the green light, the MP for Kenilworth and Southam Sir Jeremy Wright and the head of SEND and inclusion at Warwickshire County Council supported the plans.

Oldmill House, the site of where the new school will open. Photo by Google Streetview.

Warwick District Council’s decision said: “In the opinion of the local planning authority, the proposal is considered acceptable in principle.

"Furthermore, the works would have an acceptable impact on the street scene.

"The development would not have a harmful impact on neighbouring uses and ecological species and the development provides adequate parking arrangements.

"The proposed development is therefore recommended for approval.”

Speaking after she was given the go ahead by the planning department, Viv Morgan, said she is “very excited” that about the plans for the proposed second site.

"This has taken nearly a year to go through and we have had to jump through various hoops and it has cost an awful lot of money, but we are so pleased with the final result,” she said.

“Our next goal now is to get the mortgage organised and to start fundraising to actually furnish and kit this new site out properly.

“Already we have been so impressed with the generosity of our local corporate supporters. National Grid sent over a lorry load of unused desks and chairs which will be fantastic in our classrooms.”