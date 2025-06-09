Third time's the charm? Plans for former Warwick car dealer return to meeting agenda for a third month

Plans that would turn a former car dealership in Warwick into new shop units have been rescheduled for a third time to go before councillors.

The change of use application, which was submitted in October 2023, seeks to turn the former Kia garage in Stratford Road into two separate units.

In the planning documents, it said one unit would become a ‘top-up’ convenience shop and the other would be occupied by a small business such as a hairdressers or funeral directors.

The Kia showroom in Stratford Road in Warwick when it was still operating. Photo supplied

Part of the plans include having 17 parking spaces with one disabled space, one parent and child space and two electric vehicle charging spaces (one for visitors and one for staff).

This will be the third time that the plans have been placed on planning committee agendas this year – with it due to be discussed this time on June 17.

The plans were due to go before Warwick District Council’s planning committee meeting in April and May but were withdrawn before both meeting took place.

Each time the reason given was due to clarifications being needed from the developer.

Like the previous two instances, planning officers have recommended the plans be refused due to concerns about parking.

The council report says: “The proposal fails to provide sufficient car parking facilities and vehicles would therefore be likely to park on the public highway causing inconvenience to other road users.

"The increased parking stress would harm the amenity of nearby residents.”

According to the planning documents, the site has been empty since April 2023 and a new Kia dealership opened at a new location in Heathcote Lane in Leamington in May 2023.

In May 2023, the 9,200 sq ft site was put on the market for £1.1million with estate agents Bromwich Hardy.

There were around 20 objections to the plans – including one from Warwick Town Council due to concerns of the safety of pedestrians with vehicles coming in and out of the site.

Some residents have also submitted objections raising more concerns about access safety, parking, opening hours and what the second unit would end up being.

To view the plans go to Warwick District Council’s planning portal and search: W/23/1433.