As well as the Father Christmas event, there will also be a festive Tudor tour and a Christmas wreath trail around the Castle grounds.

Father Christmas will be returning to Kenilworth Castle this weekend to kick off his weekly visits in the run up to Christmas.

Santa Claus is always a popular visitor to the castle, and tickets can now be pre-booked in advance for ‘An audience with Father Christmas’.

Father Christmas will be returning to Kenilworth Castle. Photo supplied by Heritage England

All children will be able to join Father Christmas for yuletide tales and an early Christmas present amidst the festive decorations of Kenilworth’s gatehouse.

‘An audience with Father Christmas’ is available every weekend from November 26 to December 18. Tickets for the experience are cost £8 per child, in addition to entry to the castle.

There will be more festive themed activities at the Castle, including a tour and where visitors can discover how the Tudor’s celebrated and a Christmas Wreath trail throughout the grounds.

The castle will also be decked in traditional greenery.

Kenilworth Castle will be open every weekend until Christmas, and then daily throughout ‘twixtmas’, which is the period from Boxing Day to New Year’s Day.

A spokesperson from Heritage England said: “It’s the perfect place to enjoy fresh air, walk off the indulgences of the season, and enjoy some time with friends and family.

"And of course anyone looking to extend the festive feasting will be spoilt for choice in the castle tea room.”

Pre-booking is strongly recommended for ‘An audience with Father Christmas’.

