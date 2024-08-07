The CEO of a Leamington homelessness charity has stepped down from her role to help develop another community project.

Lianne Kirkman recently left her role as founding CEO after spending nearly 10 years developing and running the Helping Hands Community Project.

Helping Hands is a charity that works with vulnerable and homeless people in the Warwick district by providing much-needed help through a soup kitchen, skills training and their ‘House2Home’ service, which provides household items that the tenants could not afford to buy themselves.

Lianne Kirkman has stepped down from her role as CEO of Helping Hands after nearly 10 years to focus on another community project. Photo shows Paddy and Lianne Kirkman. Photo supplied

Now Lianne will be focusing on The Esther Project, which is a gender-specific accommodation that opened last year.

The Esther Project and Helping Hands

The Esther Project was established in 2011 and officially registered as a Community Interest Company (CIC) in 2013, with the purpose of supporting local women facing challenges related to homelessness.

The goal was to create a safe haven where women could seek refuge, recovery, and rehabilitation.

In recognition of the recent Kings Award for Voluntary Services, The Lord-Lieutenant for Warwickshire, as The King's representative, presented the Helping Hands Community Project with a certificate and a commemorative crystal at a ceremony. Photo supplied

Between 2011 and 2013, Esther Project founder, Lianne was also involved in setting up Helping Hands while working as a community support worker for a church in Leamington.

At the end of 2013, Lianne went through a significant mental health crisis which forced her leave her role and put her plans for The Esther Project on hold.

Lianne said: “After I had recovered, I felt compelled to establish Helping Hands as registered charity after a generous local lady, Joanne Hartley (who was also running a project in Kenilworth with the same name), offered me £250 and a storage unit full of donations because her family were emigrating to America.

“With the support of a few friends and my husband Paddy, I formed a board of trustees and began developing the Helping Hands Community Project as a registered charity in 2015.”

Lianne and Paddy Kirkman during the early years of Helping Hands. Photo supplied

They started by running a soup kitchen, since the previous one operated by Leamington Christian Mission had closed the year before, and they also continued to provide assistance to local individuals and families, furnishing households with items donated by the community.

Over the course of nine and a half years under Lianne's leadership, the initial £250 grew to a £2million (thanks to the community and grant funders), enabling the charity to help thousands of individuals and families in the area through a number of projects and initiatives that were set up, to provide "a hand up" to those grappling with the causes and effects of homelessness.

As well as the soup kitchen, the charity now runs a breakfast service, support groups, house2home Project, a charity shop, catering van, volunteer opportunities, as well as having a medical team and counsellors on site offering tailored support.

The charity now has more 100 volunteers and in recognition of its work, the charity was honoured with the Volunteers Kings Award earlier this year.

In April 2023, 'Esther House' was also established under the Helping Hands banner as a pilot project, providing a safe haven for women in need of support and accommodation.

In February 2024, Lianne and the Helping Hands board of trustees made the collective decision to separate the two projects into distinct charities.

What’s next?

With the two projects now separated, and following the success of both, not long after, Lianne made the decision to step down from her CEO role at Helping Hands, so she could focus her time on her original passion – developing The Esther Project as a separate entity.

Lianne said: “During my time leading Helping Hands I recognised the urgent need for creating gender-specific, trauma informed spaces, allowing individuals to have a safe place to heal from past hurts in a trauma-informed environment.

“The future vision for The Esther Project includes expanding gender-specific supported living accommodation and support to reach more individuals in need. There's a need for more male specific accommodation too.”

The big picture vision Lianne also has in mind is to establish a ‘Retreat Farm’ – which would be a rural property where individuals with more complex needs/traumas can retreat to in order to help their recovery.

Thank you message

Lianne would like to also take the opportunity to thank everyone who has supported her in her role while she has developed Helping Hands over years, and all of the supporters of the charity.

She said: "We have the most generous community of people in our area and its been overwhelming at times to be the recipient of so much generosity, whether it has been through people giving their time, money, gifts or skills.

“The charity really has been a community effort and Its been one of the biggest and proudest achievements to be a part of developing Helping Hands in the area and getting to know so many amazing people who have come and joined us along the way.

"I'm really proud of what I've achieved as I’m not from a business background, so it has been a massive learning curve for me to develop the organisation to what it is today, (making many mistakes along the way), but I set out with a desire to turn my own personal painful experiences into a positive one by providing opportunities to make life a bit easier for others.

"Hopefully that is what I've been able to do and I will continue to strive to do that through The Esther Project as well as taking all my learnt experiences and skills into this new venture.

"I want to wish the Helping Hands trustees and all the team every success as they take the charity forward into its new season.

"I know my husband, who has lead the soup kitchen and so much more for the last 10 years with me, will miss all the fabulous volunteers.”

"I look forward to seeing Helping Hands continuing to flourish and my hope is that together the two charities can co-exist as we continue to make a difference in the lives of so many in our community.”

For more information on The Esther Project, contact: [email protected] or 07540310139