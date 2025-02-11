Folk musicians invited to take part in Warwick charity event, carrying on much-loved man's legacy

Folk musicians are being invited to take part in a charity event in Warwick next month, which is helping to carry on the legacy of a much-loved man.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event called ‘Music To My Ears’ is due to take place on March 31, in association with Warwick Folk Club, to raise funds and awareness for Motor Neurone Disease (MND), in memory of Rev Andy Laird.

It is being organised by Trevor Langley who is looking for musicians to sign up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rev Andy Laird, who died in 2022. Photo supplied

He said: “Warwick Folk Club meet most Mondays at the Warwick Arms Hotel and they have kindly agreed to let us take over their club night to present a Performers' Night in aid of MND.

“We are inviting singers / song-writers / instrumentalists as soloists or duos, to perform up to two items (or 10 minutes maximum) in front of a potential audience of around 100.

“The invitation is open to regulars of this and other local folk clubs, but especially to up-and-coming talented young musicians from local secondary schools.

"The material does not have to be what would be seen traditionally as "folk," but we are looking for heart-felt material – and especially keen to encourage original compositions, alongside covers of well-known songs.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity has a special place in Trevor’s heart and he regularly organises event in support of MND as his best friend was diagnosed with disease.

The event aims to carry on the tradition of April Fools’ Day challenges set by Rev Andy Laird, who was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease in 2018, and carried out, as his condition permitted, each year during the progress of his illness.

Andy died in June 2022 and over the years since his death, his best friend Trevor has carried on with the charity challenges.

Trevor said: “My best friend, former local Methodist Minister Andy Laird, was diagnosed with MND soon after retiring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"During his time living with the illness, he undertook various challenges, adapted to his decreasing mobility; and always on April 1 – including an electric wheel chair egg and spoon race round Hampton Magna, a reverse triathlon at his own home; and the year after he died over 100 people did a sunrise walk along the Grand Union Canal.

"Andy Laird's Fightback Fund raised almost £58,000.

“Music To My Ears carries on this tradition but it has to be on March 31 to fit in with Warwick Folk Club and the Warwick Arms Hotel.

"We aim to raise at least £500 on the night for MND.

“Anyone local living with MND or supporting someone with MND is very warmly welcomed to attend – but there are some limitations on the accessibility of the venue for those who are not very mobile. The Box Office can advise on this.”

A PA system and keyboard will be provided on the night and instruments are welcome - but there will not be room for a full band or a drum kit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets cost £5 to perform or watch and there will be a raffle (cash payments only) as well as a bar open all evening (card or cash accepted).

All tickets go on sale on March 3. To contact the box office emial: [email protected] or go to http://www.warwickfolkclub.co.uk/