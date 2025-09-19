Former diplomat from Rugby set to embark on first ocean crossing of epic round the world yacht race

A former diplomat from Rugby is circumnavigating the globe in the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race.

Susie Truscott, who now lives in ives in Texas, has just departed Puerto Sherry, Spain, to race across the Atlantic in the first ocean crossing of the global route, Racing from the Spanish port to Punta del Este, Uruguay.

Founded by sailing legend Sir Robin Knox-Johnston in 1995, the Clipper Race is a 40,000-nautical mile circumnavigation of the globe, open to anyone regardless of previous sailing experience.

Formed of ten teams racing identical stripped-back ocean-going yachts, non-professional Race Crew are led by a professional Skipper and First Mate.

Susie said: “The opening stage was a bit of battering but a great bonding experience.

“I used to work for the diplomatic service and to be honest, a lot of this is about being diplomatic amongst the crew so in one sense, it’s not too far removed.”

The first stage of Leg 1 saw Susie depart Portsmouth, UK, on August 31, and race over 1,000 nautical miles through strong winds and big sea states across the Bay of Biscay to Spain.

Racing as part of Team Washington, DC, representing the US city, Susie embarked on this second half of the Atlantic Trade Winds Leg on Sunday, September 14.

After a particularly testing first stage, this one brings its own set of tactical and personal challenges.

Teams will need to decide on the best way to navigate around the Canary Islands and then hone their light wind sailing skills as they head towards the equator and the infamous doldrums – a band that sits near the equator and brings unpredictability to test Susie and her teammates.

Susie said: “I am super excited to cross the Atlantic Ocean – I used to live in South America, so I am excited to sail there.

“I am feeling more prepared for this than the first stage – Team Washington, DC is ready.”

Crossing the equator is a milestone for any sailor and this race will call upon the first visit from King Neptune of the circumnavigation. A real team highlight - the King Neptune ceremony is a long-standing maritime tradition that will turn all pollywog crew into shellbacks as they celebrate their first equator crossing.

Once clear of the doldrums, teams will pick up the easterly trade winds and enjoy a steadier race over to South America.

“I am looking forward to getting the other end and seeing my husband who will be there,” Susie said.

When Susie arrives into Punta del Este in Uruguay, she will have raced approximately 6,250 nautical miles (12,000km) so far and completed the first of eight legs that form the global route.

In total, some 500 Race Crew representing 40 nationalities will take part in the Clipper 2025-26 Race including teachers, chefs, plumbers, students, accountants, firefighters, retirees, geographers, lawyers, software developers and doctors.

After a stopover in Uruguay, the Clipper Race fleet heads to Cape Town (South Africa), Fremantle and Airlie Beach (Australia), Subic Bay (Philippines), Qingdao (China), Tongyeong City (South Korea), Seattle (USA), Panama, Washington, DC (USA) and Oban (Scotland) before returning to Portsmouth.

Applications are still open for crew to sign up to participate in the Clipper 2025-26 Race, and applications for the 2027-28 edition are now open.