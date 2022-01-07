Free webinar for Warwick district residents on how to try a vegan diet

Warwick and Stratford District Councils are inviting residents to join a free webinar on how to reduce their meat consumption as part of the 'Veganuary' event this month.

The webinar is being held by the University of Warwick’s Vegetarian and Vegan Society on Thursday January 20 from 6.30pm to 7.30pm.

In 2019 the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) produced a report, Climate Change and Land, describing plant-based diets as a major opportunity for mitigating and adapting to climate change and included a policy recommendation to reduce meat consumption.

Going vegan poster.

The webinar will provide residents with information on how easy it is to reduce meat consumption and consider a diet that is healthy for both yourself and the planet.

Councillor Alan Rhead, cabinet member for climate change at Warwick District Council, said: “Our Carbon Connected webinars are designed to provide residents with the tools they need to make small changes that will make a big difference to their carbon impact.

"I’d encourage as many people as possible to join us and find out how easy it is to reduce your meat consumption.”