Here's what's happening in Warwick over the coming bank holiday weekend

With the last bank holiday until the Christmas period taking place this weekend, we have put together a collection of events and activities happening in Warwick.

Saturday (August 24)

Court House Tour

A tour of the town’s historic Court House is being held with volunteers from Unlocking Warwick.

The tour is free to attend and although booking is not required, places are limited so to ensure you get a place, it is advised people book with the Visitor Information Centre by calling 01926 492212.

Summer event at St Mary’s Church

St Mary’s Church will be hosting its summer event from 2pm to 4.30pm.

It will take place in the college gardens off The Butts and will feature activities such as a puppet show at 2.30pm, a live jazz band at 3.15pm, children’s (and adults) sack race, egg and spoon and three-legged races at 4pm, dunk the Vicar and more. Entry is free.

Sunday (August 25) and bank holiday Monday (August 26)

Warwick Horticultural and Craft Show 2024

The annual Warwick Horticultural and Craft Show will be returning to the Court House and Pageant Gardens over both Sunday and Monday.

Run by the Warwick Horticultural and Allotment Society (WHAS), the popular show features a variety of activities, including craft stalls and stalls selling children's items and food.

There will also be musical entertainment, a tombola, a plant stall and refreshments including a beer tent, along with a raffle featuring a range of prizes donated by several businesses in Warwick.

It will run from 10.30am to 5pm on Sunday and 10.30am to 4pm on Monday.

Show entrance free for WHAS members and £1 for non-members.

The Big Summer Market

The Big Summer Market will be taking place on Monday in Market Place from 10am to 4pm.

There will be more than 70 traders showcasing an array of arts, crafts, and local produce – including jewellery, artwork, soaps and gifts.

A ‘street food court’ will be set up serving up food and drink and the event will also feature activities for children, including face painting, slime workshops, and there will be free balloon modelling and live entertainment from the Rock Choir.

As well as the above events, the town also has many attractions open as usual over the weekend.

This includes the many military museums, the Lord Leycester, St Mary’s Church tower, Market Hall Museum, Warwick Castle and many parks and gardens.