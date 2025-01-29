Holocaust Memorial Day: Leamington and Kenilworth MPs sign book of commitment

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leamington MP Matt Western and Kenilworth MP Sir Jeremy Wright have joined fellow MPs in signing the Holocaust Educational Trust Book of Commitment on Holocaust Memorial Day on Monday (January 27).

Stratford MP Manuela Perteghella was another who signed the book who in doing so pledged her commitment to marking Holocaust Memorial Day-honouring victims of The Holocaust as well as paying tribute to the extraordinary survivors who work tirelessly to educate young people today.

Holocaust Memorial Day falls on the day of the liberation of the infamous former Nazi concentration and death camp, Auschwitz-Birkenau.

The event this year marked the 80th anniversary of the liberation in 1945.

Colckwise from top left: MPs Sir Jeremy Wright, Matt Western and Manuela Perteghella sign the Holocaust Education Trust’s Book of Commitment on Holocaust Memorial Day (Monday January 27 2025). Photos supplied.

Across the UK – and internationally– people will came together to remember the Holocaust.

Mr Western said: “Every year Holocaust Memorial Day is a sombre day of remembrance and particularly this year given the significant anniversary of 80 years since Auschwitz was liberated.

“The horrors that took place in that camp and other camps run by the Nazis were utterly abhorrent and we must learn the lessons from this horrific period of history.

“The survivors who have dedicated themselves to sharing their stories with the next generation are inspirational and have played and continue to play a crucial role in ensuring that lessons are learned.

“My visit to Auschwitz in 2023 will stay with me forever.

"It is a haunting place where so much suffering took place and a piece of history we must never forget.”

Sir Jeremy said: “This year marks 80 years since the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, a poignant reminder of the importance of remembering the Holocaust and standing against antisemitism. “We must never forget.”