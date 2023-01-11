Hospitals in Warwickshire will be taking part in a trial to help free up bed and help patients.

The Department of Health and Social Care has announced a programme to trial innovative solutions to free up hospital beds and make sure patients get the right care at the right time.

Six areas across the country will be trailing new initiatives and Warwickshire is one of the frontrunners.

Health and social care partners across Warwickshire have been working together to develop a local initiative, which will enable all people in an acute hospital in Warwickshire, who need further support, to access therapeutic intermediate care services on discharge.

A focus of the work will be developing a Hospital Discharge Community Support Service, with the aim of reducing length of stay in acute hospitals and maximising the number of patients who could be at home.

Through this programme more people will be able to access rehabilitation and recovery services after a hospital stay.

The programme will also be looking to define and design what an NHS care provider arm could look like.

Glen Burley, chief executive at South Warwickshire University NHS Foundation Trust and George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust, said: “Demand on health and social care services is at an all-time high, the pressures experienced in the last month have demonstrated how we need to look at doing things differently.

"In Warwickshire we are keen to try new ways of working and really recognise the benefit of working in a joined up way with our local authority partners, so it is fantastic we are one of the frontrunners to lead this important programme of work.

"We are extremely passionate about supporting our local communities to recover and maximise their health and wellbeing outcomes.”

Councillor Margaret Bell, portfolio holder for adult social care and health at Warwickshire County Council, added: “We are proud to be working with our health partners to support Warwickshire residents to access the support they need, following a stay in hospital.