How residents can remember their loved ones with Warwick's Lights of Love tree

Residents in Warwick are being asked to share memories of their loved ones for the annual Lights of Love campaign.

By Kirstie Smith
28 minutes ago
Updated 30th Nov 2022, 12:24pm

The campaign organised by Warwick Rotary Club, in association with the Town Council, raises money for the Mayors charities and Myton Hospices.

The tree in the Market Square was switched on during the town’s Victorian Evening on November 24 and there will be a dedication service on December 11 at 4pm in the Market Square.

If anyone would like to place a card on the tree, there are leaflets in shops around town, or they can fill in the coupon in this week’s Courier.

This can be returned to Warwick Visitor Centre in Castle Street, Warwick Post office, Torreys or Claridges.

A suggested donation for a dedication card is £5 and cards will stay on the tree until the New Year.

Names of those remembered will be shown next to the tree, and on the Rotary website: www.warwickrotary.org.uk

Residents in Warwick are being asked to share memories of their loved ones for the annual Lights of Love campaign. Photo supplied
