How Warwick residents can find out more about antiques and learn a bit about their own family heirlooms

Antiques expert and fine art auctioneer Steven Bruce will be talking about collectables with anecdotes about the antiques business in the Court House ballroom. Photo supplied by Unlocking Warwick

Residents in Warwick will be able to learn more about antiques and possibly their own family heirlooms during an event next week.

Antiques expert and fine art auctioneer Steven Bruce will be talking about collectables with anecdotes about the antiques business in the Court House ballroom on Wednesday, August 10.

The talk is part of the monthly social events called 'In the Ballroom'. Photo supplied by Unlocking Warwick

Those wishing to attend are welcome to bring a few small items or heirlooms, and Steven may be able to tell you something about their age and origins.

Ann Lettis from Unlocking Warwick, the Court House volunteers, said: “Steven has been an auctioneer, valuer and dealer in Warwickshire for 30 years, and has many tales to tell about interesting items that have come his way.

"His talk will be at the monthly social ‘In The Ballroom’ organised by Unlocking Warwick and the Town Council, from 2pm to 4pm.

"There will be the usual tea, coffee and cake, and a quiz to round off the afternoon.”

Unlocking Warwick will also be holding a free 'Court House Tour' this weekend. Photo supplied by Unlocking Warwick

‘In The Ballroom’ costs £3 per person.

On Saturday (August 6), Unlocking Warwick will also be holding a free ‘Court House Tour’ from 11am to 11.45am.

This will be a tour around the Grade-1 listed building with a guide telling about its construction following The Great Fire of Warwick, and the history of the county town from its origins in Anglo-Saxon times.