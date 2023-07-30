HSBC will close its Kenilworth branch on Tuesday (August 1)
The closure of the branch in The Square is as part of 114 closures which the banking and financial services company began across the UK from April 2023.
HSBC has said the closures are due to the number of its customers using branches falling significantly since the Covid-19 pandemic.
Accounts held at the Kenilworth branch will be administered from the Leamington branch at 126 The Parade.
This is open from Monday to Friday between 09.30am and 4:30pm and on Saturdays from 09:30 am to 1pm.
It is closed on Sundays.
Customers can use any other HSBC branches for the their day to day banking.
To find other branches nearby visit hsbc.co.uk/branch-finder/
For the full list of HSBC branch closures visit https://bit.ly/3isbLRQ