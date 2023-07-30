The banking and financial services company started closing 114 of its UK branches from April as customers using them have fallen significantly since the Covid-19 pandemic.

HSBC will close its Kenilworth branch on Tuesday (August 1)

The closure of the branch in The Square is as part of 114 closures which the banking and financial services company began across the UK from April 2023.

HSBC has said the closures are due to the number of its customers using branches falling significantly since the Covid-19 pandemic.

The HSBC in Kenilworth will close on August 1. Photo courtesy of Google Maps

Accounts held at the Kenilworth branch will be administered from the Leamington branch at 126 The Parade.

This is open from Monday to Friday between 09.30am and 4:30pm and on Saturdays from 09:30 am to 1pm.

It is closed on Sundays.

Customers can use any other HSBC branches for the their day to day banking.

To find other branches nearby visit hsbc.co.uk/branch-finder/

