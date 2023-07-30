Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage
Watch: Mum rescued by firefighters after getting stuck in baby swing
FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Stormzy backs England’s Lionesses
Body found in search for firefighter missing in English Channel
Randy Meisner: founding member of The Eagles dies aged 77

HSBC branch in Kenilworth town centre will close for good on Tuesday

The banking and financial services company started closing 114 of its UK branches from April as customers using them have fallen significantly since the Covid-19 pandemic.
By Oliver Williams
Published 30th Jul 2023, 21:33 BST

HSBC will close its Kenilworth branch on Tuesday (August 1)

The closure of the branch in The Square is as part of 114 closures which the banking and financial services company began across the UK from April 2023.

HSBC has said the closures are due to the number of its customers using branches falling significantly since the Covid-19 pandemic.

The HSBC in Kenilworth will close on August 1. Photo courtesy of Google MapsThe HSBC in Kenilworth will close on August 1. Photo courtesy of Google Maps
The HSBC in Kenilworth will close on August 1. Photo courtesy of Google Maps
Most Popular

Accounts held at the Kenilworth branch will be administered from the Leamington branch at 126 The Parade.

This is open from Monday to Friday between 09.30am and 4:30pm and on Saturdays from 09:30 am to 1pm.

It is closed on Sundays.

Read More
Property Focus: Here's a look inside a £1m period farmhouse in Warwick with its ...

Customers can use any other HSBC branches for the their day to day banking.

To find other branches nearby visit hsbc.co.uk/branch-finder/

For the full list of HSBC branch closures visit https://bit.ly/3isbLRQ

Related topics:HSBCLeamington