"If ever there was a world queen, she was it.": Leamington and Warwick MP is among those to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western along with other prominent people and organisations across our towns have paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, who died, aged 96, at Balmoral with her family by her side yesterday (Thursday September 8).

Mr Western said: “A great many people in Warwick and Leamington will want to express their condolences to the Royal Family.

"Indeed, her passing is a moment that will be felt around the world: it seemed she stood above presidents and prime minister.

Queen Elizabeth II when she visited Leamington for the opening of the Warwickshire Justice Centre in 2011.

“If ever there was a world queen, she was it.

Warwickshire Police have said: “Warwickshire Police shares in the sadness of the nation at the news of the passing of Her Majesty The Queen.

“Our flags are flying at half-mast to mark this great loss and we will be observing the period of mourning.

“Our thoughts are with the Royal Family at this sad time.”

Queen Elizabeth II visiting Leamington for the opening of the Royal Priors Shopping Centre in the town in 1988.

Warwick District Council (WDC) has said its councillors and staff “Are deeply saddened to hear the news of Her Majesty The Queen”.

The Chair of the WDC, Councillor Mini Kaur Mangat, has written a letter to the Private Secretary to the Queen on behalf of the authority and the people of Warwick district “to convey their condolences and to send their deepest sympathy to the Royal Family at this sad time”.

The flag at the Town Hall has been lowered to half-mast and will remain in that position until 8am on the day after the funeral.

Towns across the Warwick district will be holding services and books of condolences in honour of the Queen

There are many designated places across the area where residents can lay flowers in her honour.

Warwickshire County Council (WCC) has released the following statement: “It is with great sorrow that WCC receives the announcement of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Queen of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth realms.

“As an expression of our great sadness, Warwickshire's flags fly at half-mast and our communities are invited to sign the Warwickshire Book of Condolence.

"This is available to sign in person at Shire Hall, Market Place, Warwick from today at 8.30am, and at the offices of North Warwickshire Borough Council, Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough Council, Rugby Borough Council, Stratford District Council and Warwick District Council.

"There is also a Book of Condolence available to sign online"All of these will remain open until the day following the Queen’s State funeral.

“We will retain a copy of the Book in our archives for future generations to read, along with passing the Book to the Palace in due course. Chairman of the Council, Councillor Dave Humphreys, will also write to the Royal Family offering our condolences.

WCC’s chief executive Monica Fogarty, speaking in her role as Clerk to the Warwickshire Lieutenancy, has expressed her sorrow at the announcement.

She said: “It is with great sadness that we have learnt yesterday of the death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II.

"The Queen ruled for longer than any other monarch in British history. As evidenced by the many celebrations in Warwickshire for her Platinum Jubilee, she was a much loved and respected figure across our county as well as the world. “During her extraordinary reign, she was known for her sense of duty and her devotion to a life of service. She has been an important figurehead for the UK and the Commonwealth during a time of enormous social and cultural change and we will remain eternally grateful for her service.”

“Services of Reflection will be taking place around the country.

"The Formal Proclamation of the accession of the successor to the throne is expected to take place on Saturday in London.

"Further details of the Proclamation readings in Warwickshire will follow.

To sign the online book of condolences visit https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/bookofcondolence