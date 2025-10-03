Improvements of iconic bandstand mark centenary of Leamington Rotary Club

Pictured: Councillor Naveen Tangri (Chairman of Warwick District Council) with Councillor Ruggy Singh (Mayor of Royal Leamington Spa) with members of the Rotary Club of Royal Leamington Spa at the bandstand in the Pump Room Gardens. Credit: Warwick District Council.

Improvements made to the base of Leamington’s iconic bandstand in the Pump Room Gardens now honour the Rotary Club of Royal Leamington Spa’s 100 years in the town.

To mark the centenary of its formation in 1925, the Rotary Club had the idea of marking this significant achievement with engraved bricks featuring the club’s 100 Presidents and their dates of office, along with the names of current and immediate past members.

The club contacted Warwick District Council’s green spaces team and its officers suggested this could best be achieved by installing the bricks around the base of the bandstand.

In addition to supporting the idea, the Green Spaces team offered to cover the costs of the installation for this work, meaning that all donations received for the project could be reinvested in to other projects led by the Rotary Club for the benefit of the town and its residents.

The plaque accompanying the bricks which commemorate the centenary of The Rotary Club of Royal Leamington Spa. Credit: Warwick District Council.

The engraved bricks have been installed along with a plaque, which was unveiled by the chairman of Warwick District Council Cllr Naveen Tangri, the Mayor of Leamington Cllr Ruggby Singh and members of the Rotary Club honouring the centenary of the club.

Linda John from the Leamington Rotary Club said: "Our Rotary Club was inaugurated in October 1925.

"Since that time, we have supported many good causes in Leamington and raised hundreds of thousands of pounds to support charities and the community.

"These inscribed bricks around the base of the bandstand will provide a lasting memorial to celebrate the fantastic work accomplished by the club since its inception.”

The bricks which commemorate the centenary of The Rotary Club of Royal Leamington Spa. Credit: Warwick District Council.

The plaque accompanying the bricks reads: "CENTENARY OF THE ROTARY CLUB OF ROYAL LEAMINGTON SPA 1925 – 2025.

“These bricks honour the continuous community service, locally and elsewhere, provided in many ways by Rotary club members since 1925.

“The Club thanks Warwick District Council for their valuable collaboration in making this acknowledgement possible."

Councillor Will Roberts, Portfolio Holder for Neighbourhood, said: “We’re delighted to have supported the Rotary Club with this project, ensuring that the funds they have raised can be reinvested into the community.

“It’s great to see that improvements can be done in such a way that protects the character of the bandstand while honouring the history of the Rotary Club.”