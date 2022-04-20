In Pictures: Warwick's Museum of The Queen’s Royal Hussars opens to the public

The site was opened by HRH Princess Anne earlier this month and a separate public opening was held on April 15

By The Newsroom
Wednesday, 20th April 2022, 5:00 am
The new Museum of The Queen’s Royal Hussars in Priory Rd in Warwick has now officially opened

Warwick’s new military museum has now opened to the public.

The Museum of The Queen’s Royal Hussars in Trinity Mews in Priory Road was officially opened to the public on April 15.

There was an official opening ceremony on Monday, April 4, where the site was opened by HRH Princess Anne.

The Museum of The Queen’s Royal Hussars was opened to the public on April 15. Photo supplied by The Museum of The Queen’s Royal Hussars

The Master of the Lord Leycester Hospital, Dr Heidi Meyer, Brothers Gordon Hill and Bill Bradford, from the Lord Leycester Hospital as well as many former members of The Queen’s Royal Hussars, The Queen’s Own Hussars and The Queen’s Royal Irish Hussars attended the event.

Visitors can take a journey through time and explore the history of Britain’s senior light cavalry regiment – starting in 1685 and running to the present day.

For more information about the museum go to: https://www.qrhmuseum.com/

The Museum of The Queen’s Royal Hussars has now officially opened to the public. Photo supplied by The Museum of The Queen’s Royal Hussars
The Museum of The Queen’s Royal Hussars has now officially opened to the public. Photo supplied by The Museum of The Queen’s Royal Hussars
Brothers Gordon Hill and Bill Bradford from the Lord Leycester Hospital. Photo supplied by The Museum of The Queen’s Royal Hussars
The Master of the Lord Leycester Hospital, Dr Heidi Meyer and the Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Richard Edgington. Photo supplied by The Museum of The Queen’s Royal Hussars
The museum officially opened to the public on April 15. Photo supplied by The Museum of The Queen’s Royal Hussars
Many dignitaries and former members of The Queen’s Royal Hussars, The Queen’s Own Hussars and The Queen’s Royal Irish Hussars attended the event. Photo supplied by The Museum of The Queen’s Royal Hussars
The museum was officially opened to the public on April 15. Photo supplied by The Museum of The Queen’s Royal Hussars
The museum was officially opened to the public on April 15. Photo supplied by The Museum of The Queen’s Royal Hussars
The museum was officially opened to the public on April 15, which was attended by dignitaries, members of the public and many former members of The Queen’s Royal Hussars, The Queen’s Own Hussars and The Queen’s Royal Irish Hussars. Photo supplied by The Museum of The Queen’s Royal Hussars
The museum was officially opened to the public on April 15. Photo supplied by The Museum of The Queen’s Royal Hussars
