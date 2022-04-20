In Pictures: Warwick's Museum of The Queen’s Royal Hussars opens to the public

The Master of the Lord Leycester Hospital, Dr Heidi Meyer, Brothers Gordon Hill and Bill Bradford, from the Lord Leycester Hospital as well as many former members of The Queen’s Royal Hussars, The Queen’s Own Hussars and The Queen’s Royal Irish Hussars attended the event.
Visitors can take a journey through time and explore the history of Britain’s senior light cavalry regiment – starting in 1685 and running to the present day.
The Museum of The Queen’s Royal Hussars has now officially opened to the public. Photo supplied by The Museum of The Queen’s Royal Hussars
Brothers Gordon Hill and Bill Bradford from the Lord Leycester Hospital. Photo supplied by The Museum of The Queen’s Royal Hussars
The Master of the Lord Leycester Hospital, Dr Heidi Meyer and the Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Richard Edgington. Photo supplied by The Museum of The Queen’s Royal Hussars
