Introducing the new mayor of Leamington and his deputy

Leamington’s new Mayor is Councillor Ruggy Singh.

He was elected to the post and received the mayoral chain at a ceremony during the Town Council’s annual meeting yesterday (Thursday, May 15).

The appointment of the Deputy Mayor of Royal Leamington was also made at the meeting, with the long-serving councillor Sarah Boad being confirmed in the role.

Cllr Singh was born in Leamington and currently lives in Sydenham.

The new Mayor of Leamington Cllr Ruggy Singh and Deputy Mayor Cllr Sarah Boad. Credit: Leamington Town Council.

He previously worked as a Warehouse Manager for large blue-chip companies and is now a full-time carer for disabled family members.

It was through his community involvement that Ruggy was approached by a local councillor and asked to stand as a representative for his area in the town council elections of 2021.

Ruggy enjoys being an active member of his local community, which was particularly important to him during the Covid pandemic.

He said: “I’ve been involved in running various WhatsApp groups, particularly during Covid, as it helped keep the community strong with people sharing tips, advice, the occasional joke, and even cries for help at times.

"This turned out to be a way of bringing the community together, and some people have formed lasting friendships from these groups as they brought together individuals from all walks of life who may not have otherwise got to know each other.”

Ruggy describes Leamington as a “culturally diverse and vibrant town, with a strong sense of community.”

He said he is very proud to represent the town as Mayor.

He added: “It is my privilege to represent the town.

“A highlight will be meeting the various voluntary groups and the many people who give their time freely to help others.

“As a carer myself, for loved ones with disabilities, I am particularly interested in meeting others who are overcoming challenges and

working together for a better future.

"I hope to offer my support to the diverse community that is Royal Leamington Spa.”

Cllr Singh has chosen Leamington-based Flourish as his mayoral charity.

The charity helps girls aged from ten to 18 with their mental health, empowering and boosting their confidence, emotional resilience, and building a stronger sense of belonging and self-worth.

He said: “Due to my own personal experiences, I am passionate about helping people with disabilities, whether they are physical or mental.”