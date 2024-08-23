“It is heart-breaking' - RSPCA reports 489 incidents of dog cruelty in Warwickshire last year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The RSPCA has revealed that it received 489 reports of cruelty to dogs in Warwickshire in 2023.

Nationally, in 2023, the RSPCA received 52,662 reports about cruelty to dogs – around 144 a day – compared to 48,567 in 2022, which was an increase of eight per cent in a year.

The new figures have been released by the RSPCA as part of its No Animal Deserves Cruelty summer appeal.

Photo by RSPCA

Chris Sherwood, chief executive of the RSPCA said: “It is heart-breaking that more dogs need our help - we need to make a stand against this and say ‘no more’.

“Dogs are supposed to be man’s best friend, yet more and more dogs are being subjected to cruelty every year. Dogs are the most popular pet in the UK yet also the ones who potentially suffer the most.

“We would love to see, next year, cruelty going down.

“We know we can’t do this alone - so our purpose is for everyone to work together to create a kinder world for animals.

"That's why we've launched our summer appeal, because it’s vital that we all take action together to help animals like these dogs.”

RSPCA Appeal for Coventry and Warwickshire area

The RSPCA is appealing for information after an extremely emaciated dog with an injured jaw that had been forced open was left at a vets in Coventry.

The vet raised concerns with the animal welfare charity after the small female dog was taken to the vet by a woman who said she was the owner in February this year. The dog was in a very poor condition with her ribs, spine and hip bones visible.

Her bottom jaw was also badly damaged and she was unable to close her mouth. It appeared to have been forced open at 45 degrees and she had damaged and rotten teeth. Sadly she had to be put to sleep because of the severity of her condition.

RSPCA Inspector Ben Jones said: “This poor dog was really skinny with a badly damaged jaw. It looks like she has been neglected very badly before being taken to the vet to be put to sleep. She was dressed in a distinct pink wool jumper at the time she arrived at the vet.”

The RSPCA said the person who took her in gave a false name and address. Despite an appeal for information, the person responsible has not yet been found.