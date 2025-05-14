Kenilworth author teaming up with Bee Friendly group and bookshop to mark launch of children's book

Fletcher and the Bee is the latest release by author Julia Rawlinson and illustrator Tiphanie Beeke. Photo supplied

An author from Kenilworth is teaming up with the town’s Bee Friendly group as well as one of the town’s bookshops for the launch of her new children’s book.

Fletcher and the Bee is the latest release by author Julia Rawlinson and illustrator Tiphanie Beeke.

The 12th book in the Fletcher’s Four Seasons series will be released on May 20, which is also World Bee Day.

Speaking about the book Julia said: “I love the fact that bees dance to show each other where to find flowers, and I had an idea for a story about a bee who kept getting her dance wrong and sending her friends on hopeless quests.

"Bringing Fletcher and his friends into the story meant we could explore the wonderful ways different animals move, going on a journey of nature discovery while helping Bee find her dance.

"I hope the story sparks children’s interest in bees and makes them want to find out more about these amazing insects – as well as encouraging them to dance their own dance.

“I’m extra excited about this one as it builds on Kenilworth’s status as a bee-friendly town.

Julia is teaming up with Bee-Friendly Kenilworth and Kenilworth Books for the book launch from 1.30pm-3.30pm, May 24.

The event, featuring book signings, colouring and crafts, is free and there is no need to book.

For more information go to: https://www.kenilworthbooks.co.uk/event/book-launch-for-fletcher-and-the-bee-with-julia-rawlinson/

A Fletcher and the Bee story walk and colouring will also be taking at Warwick’s Guy’s Cliffe Walled Garden during Bee Weekend on May 17 and 18.

Julia will also be attending Bee-Friendly Warwick’s Bee Wild event at Hill Close Gardens on June 14.