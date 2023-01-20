Kenilworth charity supporting families suffering the loss of a baby gets funding boost

A charity based in Kenilworth is among three in the county to have a funding boost.

The Luca Foundation, a charity raising money to provide resources, facilities and training to families that have suffered the loss of a baby, was awarded £1,000 from the Benefact Group.

Photo supplied

The selected charities were nominated to win a share of £120,000 by members of the public as part of the Benefact Group’s annual 12 days of giving Christmas campaign.

Rugby Borough Sports Trust and Cyclists Fighting Cancer were also awarded money.

More than 1,300 Warwickshire residents nominated a cause close to their hearts, with 730 charitable causes in the area receiving votes.

The 120 winning charities across the UK were picked at random from those nominated.

Thanking supporters in Warwickshire Mark Hews, Group Chief Executive of Benefact Group, said: “Charitable giving is at the heart of our business at the Benefact Group.

"We are delighted to be giving back to deserving charitable causes once more with our annual 12 days of giving Christmas campaign, part of our Movement for Good Awards.

"In these challenging times, we know that £1,000 can make a real difference and we’re looking forward to seeing how this festive financial boost will changes lives for the better and bring a positive start to 2023.”

Earlier in 2022, charities Pans/Pandas UK in Leamington and Home-Start South Warwickshire in Wellesbourne, both receiving £1,000 each as part of the Benefact Group’s Movement for Good Awards.

