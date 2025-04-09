Kenilworth community centre goes even greener by becoming solar powered

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Kenilworth community centre ‘has gone even greener’ by switching to solar power.

Thanks to a grant from the Government’s VCSE Energy Efficiency Scheme, The Kenilworth Centre (tKC) has been able to install solar panels, LED lighting and insulation.

As a charity, the management team and trustees of tKC continuously look at ways to lower overhead costs, become more energy efficient and reduce the building’s carbon footprint.

Applying and receiving a grant from the government’s VCSE Energy Efficiency Scheme meant the charity is able to achieve all three aims.

The Kenilworth Centre. Picture supplied.

The grant scheme aims to help voluntary, community, and social enterprise (VCSE) organisations in England to improve their energy efficiency.

Mandy Brougham, chair of trustees, said: “As a small local charity in what is perceived to be an affluent area, opportunities to access external funding for our community is an ongoing challenge.

"We are therefore delighted that the Kenilworth Centre has been able to identify and access a way to both improve its green footprint, as well as develop a more sustainable way to continue its operations to better serve the local community through this DCMS VCSE grant.”

As a result of the installation of the solar panels, LED lighting and insulation tKC is already seeing a reduction in utility bills, with annual savings currently forecast at between £7,000 and £9,000 per year.

In addition to this, the reduction in CO2 emissions annually equates to 358 trees per year planted, making for a very successful project for the people of Kenilworth.

These financial savings will help tKC to strengthen youth and community provision within the town.