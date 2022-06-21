Kenilworth mum raised hundreds of pounds to help other mums in South Warwickshire by completing the Two Castles Run

Selina Kermode with her medal for completing the Two Castles Run at the end of the race. Picture submitted.

A Kenilworth mum has raised hundreds of pounds to help other mums in South Warwickshire by completing the Two Castles Run.

Selina Kermode, 39 and a mother-of-two, wanted to do the event to help local families struggling with isolation and hardship so ran the race to raise money for Home-Start South Warwickshire – a cause for which she is a trustee and treasurer.

She raised £750 for the cause and completed the 10k route in an hour.

Selina said “Lockdown opened my eyes to how incredibly hard it can be to be stuck at home with small children. Home-Start South Warwickshire is a wonderful charity that sends trained volunteers into homes to support parents.

"A Home-Start volunteer could be the only other adult that parent sees all week.”

“I’m a very social person and before lockdown my life with my then two-year-old and baby was very full - playgroups, coffee mornings, park trips with friends.

"I wasn’t just busy, I had a great and strong support network.

"The families Home-Start help often can’t even get out of the house so they don’t have that support.”

The Two Castles Run is organised by Kenilworth Rotary Club and Leamington Cycling and Athletics Club.

After Covid restrictions prevented the race from happening for two years, 2829 runners took part this month.

“Getting out to run really helped me during lockdown.

“It was actually a family support worker at my local children’s centre who first suggested I push myself and do a 10k race.

" I loved the event on Sunday it was a great atmosphere, and beautiful weather.

"I’m absolutely thrilled with my fundraising total and pretty chuffed with my race time too.”

Sponsorship for Selina is still open at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Selina-Kermode

Home-Start South Warwickshire is appealing for volunteers to ‘transform the lives of a young family’ in their community.

The charity has supported more than 80 families in South Warwickshire since September 2019.