The Cross at Kenilworth has been recognised in the Estrella Gastro Pub Awards

A Kenilworth pub is one of three finalists in a category of a prestigious national industry awards.

The Cross at Kenilworth has been recognised in the Front of House Team of the Year category in the Estrella Gastro Pub Awards.

The pub has held its Michelin star since 2014, along with three AA Rosettes, named Warwickshire Pub of the Year in 2021 and secured Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice for three years running.

Pawel Skrzypinksi, general manager at The Cross in Kenilworth, image supplied.

The Cross also received a Good Food Award Gold Seal last year.

Pawel Skrzypinksi, generał manager, leads the front of house team and is passionate about delivering excellent but friendly service.Adam Bennett, Chef Director of The Cross, reflected upon the nomination, “At The Cross we have always tried to deliver a superior experience but with the relaxed feel of a pub and Pawel has done an incredible job achieving this, training and motivating the team to offer that little extra.

"Like many hospitality businesses, we’re still experiencing challenges so it’s fantastic to receive recognition like this.

"Pawel and the the team should be very proud of themselves for being shortlisted in such a competitive awards.”

Items on the Cross’s Menu items include a salad of globe artichoke, breast of creedy carver duck and Grand Marnier and Gingerbread Soufflé.

The Estrella Gastro Pub Awards ceremony will take place on Monday January 23 at the Unruly Pig in Suffolk.