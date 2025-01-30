Kenilworth Show to return this year "with new optimism and bright future"

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Coventry and Warwickshire’s largest one-day agricultural show will return this year amid fresh optimism about its future after a new site for next year was secured.

The Kenilworth Show, a highlight on the region’s rural calendar that regularly attracts more than 12,000 people, is back after last year’s show was unfortunately cancelled.

This year’s show will take place on Saturday, May 31, at its current location just off Stoneleigh Road on the Stoneleigh Park estate.

It will be the final edition at this site before the event moves to a brand-new 80-acre plot opposite Manor Fields Farm, still within the Stoneleigh Park estate, for 2026.

KADAS representatives. From left; Chair Clare Price, Vice-Chair Bradley Weetman, Secretary Sue Lawton, Financial Director Cynthia Mold and President Richard Abbey.

Charlie Weetman, director of the Kenilworth Show, said: “We’re delighted to announce the return of The Kenilworth Show.

“I’m sure there will be huge excitement as we reveal in the coming weeks more about the main attractions for this year’s event, which will be returning to Stoneleigh Park. We’ve built a very strong relationship with the team at Stoneleigh Park, who have helped us to make the show what it is today.

“We’re thrilled to confirm the show will be continuing next year, albeit on a different part of the estate, in a move that will help to secure the event’s future.”

In keeping with the event’s proud agricultural history, visitors can expect livestock and equine competitions, sheep shearing, modern and vintage machinery, classic cars and a dog show; with live music and a delegation from Kenilworth Young Farmers also on the bill.

More than 120 trade stands will feature a wide range of arts and crafts, jewellery and homeware, as well as artisan breads and pies all available in the marquee. Bouncy castles, traditional fair stalls and other children’s attractions will ensure all ages are entertained.

The ever-popular show has been running since 1947 and is organised by Kenilworth and District Agricultural Society (KADAS).

Clare Price, newly appointed Chair of the Society, said: “I’m proud to have been appointed Society Chair at what is a very exciting and pivotal time for the show, the centrepiece of our events calendar and plans.

“Given our long-standing connection to the venue, and the unparalleled success of previous events, we’re delighted to be bringing the show back to Stoneleigh Park before we relocate in 2026 to a different area of the estate, marking a new chapter in its evolving story.

“With so many wonderful activities and attractions in the pipeline, the Kenilworth Show 2025 is not to be missed.”

Families can bring along well-behaved dogs and even enter them into the dog show.

For tickets, which are free for under 12s, visit https://www.kenilworthshow.co.uk/buytickets

Businesses interested in securing a trade stand or exploring sponsorship opportunities for the show can email [email protected] or visit www.kenilworthshow.co.uk for more details.