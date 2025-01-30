The road closures for the Warwick Half Marathon this weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Warwick Half Marathon takes place this weekend and Warwick District Council has announced the road closures during the event.

Bread and Meat Close up to its junction with Friars Street from 8am to 9.30am.

Vittle Drive will be closed up to its junction with Saltisford from 8am to 9.30am.

Saltisford from the junction of Vittle Drive to Northgate from 8am to 9.30am.

The Warwick Half Marathon 2024. Photo by David Hastings

Northgate from the junction at Saltisford to The Butts from 8am to 9.30am.

At the Butts the junction with Northgate and Priory Road will be closed from 8am to 9.30am.

At Priory Road, The Butts will be closed up to Smith Street from 8am to 9.30am

At Smith Street from the junction with Priory Road to St Johns will be closed from 8am to 9.30am

St Johns from its junction with Smith Street to Coten End will be closed from 8.30am to 10am.

Coventry Road from its junction with Coten End to Warwick Road the A46 island will be closed from 8.30am to 10am.

Warwick Road, Leek Wootton from its junction with Coventry Road A46 island and Woodcote Lane from 8.30am to 10.30am.

The Warwick Bypass Northbound slip road rom its A46 Leek Wootton Junction to Warwick Road, Leek Wootton from 8.30am to 10.30am.

At Woodcote Lane from its junction with Warwick Road to Rouncil Lane from 8.30am to 10.30am.

Rouncil Lane in Kenilworth from its Junction with Woodcote Lane to Red House Farm Lane from 8.30am to 11am.

At Red House Farm Lane from its junction with Rouncil Lane to Honiley Road from 8.30am to 11.30am.

Kites Nest Lane from Red House Farm Lane to Brownley Green Lane from 8.30am to 11.30am.

Brownley Green Lane from its junction with Beausale Lane to Birmingham Road from 8.30am to 11.30am.

Hampton Street from Hampton Road to Bread and Meat Close from 8.30am to 2.30pm.

Birmingham Road from the junction with Brownley Green Lane to Ugly Bridge Road from 9.30am to 11.30am.

Ugly Bridge Road from its junction with Birmingham Road to Church Lane from 9.30am to 12pm.

Woodway Lane from its junction with Church Lane to Old Budbrooke Lane from 9.30am to 12.30pm.

Old Budbrooke Road from its junction with Woodway Lane to Hampton Road from 8.30am to 2pm.

Hampton Road from Old Budbrooke Road to Hampton Street from 8.30am to 2pm.