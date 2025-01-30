Why this "impressive" 91-metre wall in Leamington is getting attention
The wall has been built to support the additional carriageway and the widened pedestrian path, “ensuring both stability and longevity”.
Another recent visitor to the site is Nicola Van der Hoven, Warwickshire County Council’s head of engineering design services.
Nicola has been inspecting the quality of the wall to ensure the continued high standard of the council’s engineering projects.
The wall consists of galvanised steel mesh cages filled with approximately 275 cubic metres of crushed limestone, sourced from a local quarry. Stones measuring between 100-200mm have been meticulously hand-placed along the wall’s face, creating an aesthetically pleasing and natural finish.
With varying heights of up to three metres in certain sections, the construction of the wall started in September and was completed in December.
Gabion walls serve as essential structures to retain earth and prevent erosion.
These durable and environmentally friendly walls are made from welded steel baskets filled with large stones.
By leveraging the weight of the stone-filled baskets and the permeability of the structure, gabions allow water to naturally drain through the voids between the stones, making them an ideal solution for urban infrastructure projects.
Councillor Jan Matecki, portfolio holder for Transport & Planning said: “This important phase of the A452 Ford Foundry improvement scheme demonstrates our commitment to delivering sustainable infrastructure projects for the local community.
"I’m delighted the full construction of the wall has now been completed.”