Kenilworth youth theatre performing 'Oliver Twist: The Play' this month

The Talisman Theatre and Arts Centre will be presenting Charles Dickens’ Oliver Twist: The Play this month.

While remaining faithful to Dickens’ classic novel, it has been adapted by Guy Williams and directed by Caroline McCluskey.

Unlike the well-known musical adaptation, Guy Williams’ version delves deeper into the gritty reality of 19th-century London, which the theatre says offers “a darker, more authentic portrayal of Dickens’ world” with themes of poverty, crime, and cruelty, .

Presented by the Talisman Youth Theatre, the production features a cast of young performers aged 10 to 18.

Taking centre stage is Alannah Harris playing Oliver Twist, alongside Harrison Doyle as The Artful Dodger, Billy Arnold as Fagin, Jacob Wilson as Bill Sikes, Olivia Leaf as Nancy.

This production also marks the final Youth Theatre show under the direction of Caroline McCluskey.

Reflecting on her time, Caroline said: “For the last seven years, I have had the absolute privilege to work with the most amazing group of young people.

"Watching them develop their skills and confidence has been a pleasure, and I know they will only continue to grow from strength to strength.”

A spokesperson from Talisman Theatre said: “Her passion, guidance, and unwavering support have left a lasting legacy, and she will be deeply missed by all.

“This final production is not only a celebration of Oliver Twist but also a heartfelt tribute to Caroline’s remarkable contribution to the Talisman Youth Theatre.”

The spokesperson added: “This production would not have been possible without the choreography by Amanda Wright, whose creativity brings energy and movement to the stage, alongside the guidance of James Harris in crafting the intense stage combat scenes.

"Adding to the immersive theatrical experience is the expertly designed set by Steve Sanday, which will transport audiences to the streets of 19th-century London.”

The show is recommended for ages eight years and upwards at parent’s discretion.

Oliver Twist: The Play runs from Thursday March 13 to Saturday March 15.

Tickets are available via: www.talismantheatre.co.uk or by calling: 01926 856548.