Leamington boxer Lewis Williams is going for gold in the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games this evening

Leamington heavweight boxer Lewis Williams will go for gold in the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games this evening.

The 23-year-old, 6ft 6in heavyweight, of Cleary’s Boxing Gym, will fight Samoa’s Ato Leau Plodzicki-Faoagali in the final of the tournament at 4.45pm today (Sunday August 7).

He won his heavyweight semi-final against Australia’s Edgardo Coumi by unanimous decision last Saturday (July 30)

Inspired by the legacy of Warwick and Leamington boxing greats Randolph and Dick Turpin, Lewis now has a chance to become an important part of his home town’s sporting history.

Sports fans can watch Lewis live on one of the big screens either in Warwick town centre or at the Pump Room Gardens in Leamington or at home on the BBC.

The Closing Ceremony for the games takes place at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham tomorrow (Monday August 8).