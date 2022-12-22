Leamington boxing star Lewis Williams attends BBC Sports Personality of the Year ceremony

Lewis won the Gold Medal for Team England in the men’s heavyweight division at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games in the summer.

Leamington boxing history maker Lewis Williams has been further recognised for his sporting achievements by attending the BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2022 awards ceremony as a guest last night (December 21).

Lewis of Cleary’s Boxing Gym, who is in his early 20s and also has connections to Warwick and Whitnash, won the Gold Medal for Team England in the men’s heavyweight competition at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games in the summer.

Advertisement

The glitzy annual awards ceremony recognises the achievements of the finest sports stars from Britain and around the world.

Leamington boxing star Lewis Williams at the BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2022 ceremony. Picture supplied.

Advertisement

The winner of the overall award was England and Arsenal footballer Beth Mead.

Advertisement

Beth was the player of the tournament and top scorer at Euro 2022, where the Lionesses defeated Germany in the final at Wembley to win England's first major women's football trophy.

Advertisement