Leamington community group hopes to turn place into a 'Bee Friendly Town'

The group is hoping businesses, schools and other groups will all help.

A community group has now been launched in Leamington to help implement initiatives to protect and promote bees.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Last year, Kenilworth was awarded Bee Friendly Town status last year, after its own community group worked for the last couple of years with volunteers, schools and the community on schemes to promote the growth of wildflowers in green spaces, parks and private gardens.

Jo Harper, Chair of Bee Friendly Leamington, in Jephson Gardens. Photo by Mike Baker

At the time, Kenilworth was one of only six places in the country to be officially named as a ‘Bee Friendly Town’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The team behind ‘Bee Friendly Leamington’, which was launched this month, are hoping to create plenty of nectar for pollinators in the town via private gardens, planters, window boxes and allotments, as well as public green spaces and verges.

The team are also hoping to achieve a ‘Bee Friendly Town’ status for Leamington by 2024.

Jo Harper, chair of Bee Friendly Leamington, said: “Bee Friendly Leamington has already started working with primary schools, Scouts and Rangers groups, giving assemblies and talks about why bees matter and has been heartened by their enthusiasm to get involved.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We also run regular ‘seed swap’ sessions on Saturdays at the Leamington Pump Rooms library, at which people can bring excess seeds of one type, to swap for another.

"Local businesses and shops can all make a difference, either by sowing nectar-rich flower seeds in pots and planters, or by donating to Bee Friendly Leamington to contribute to our education and habitation creation/ enhancement work.

"We also hope to work with churches to get their churchyards buzzing with natural beauty.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cllr Alan Rhead, Warwick District Council’s portfolio holder for the environment and climate change, added: “I congratulate the organisers for spreading the Bee Friendly campaign to Leamington.

"This will be in empathy with the council’s Biodiversity Action Plan which will nestle within the overall Climate Change Action Plan.

"I will be ensuring that the district will be providing the necessary cooperation to ensure that the Bee Friendly campaign continues to prosper.”