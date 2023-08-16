Leamington dance company to perform at festival event in town next month

Dancers from Motionhouse will perform the production WILD twice at EcoFest, which takes place at the Pump Room Gardens on Saturday September 2 from 10am to 5pm

Leamington-based internationally renowned dance-circus company Motionhouse will be thrilling visitors at this year’s EcoFest with two performances of their hugely popular outdoor production WILD.

The production will be performed twice at EcoFest, which takes place at the Pump Room Gardens on Saturday September 2 from 10am to 5pm.

Visitors to the event will be able to see WILD performed at 1pm and 4pm, and is completely free to watch and is suitable for all ages.

WILD by Motionhouse will be performed at Ecofest in Leamington in September. Picture supplied by Motionhouse.

WILD creates an urban forest in the everyday of the city.

Celebrating nature and the environment, performers move through a forest of tall poles, which forms the striking set.

The performers move animal-like through the dangerous world of the forest floor, taking refuge high in the canopy, exploring how in our modern lives, the wild can still shape human behaviour.

With its gravity-defying dance-circus, WILD explores humanity’s growing disconnect with the natural world and our impact on the environment.

Showcasing the powerful physicality distinctive to this trailblazing local company, this daring show has been a major hit with audiences in the UK and across Europe since its premiere in 2019.

Warwick district councillor Ella Billiald, portfolio holder for arts and economy said: “We’re so lucky to have such an incredible company like Motionhouse based right here at the Town Hall in Leamington Spa.

“Their performances excite audiences all over the world and really make them think about the message they’re conveying. WILD is a fantastic fit for EcoFest, and I look forward to watching the performances.

"I would like to extend our thanks to Motionhouse and to BID Leamington, for enabling this to happen.”

Motionhouse’s appearance at EcoFest has been made possible thanks to funding from BID Leamington.

BID’s executive director Stephanie Kerr said: “We are very proud to have world class dance-circus company Motionhouse based in the heart of our town centre, developing their incredible work.