Leamington dog boutique set to get tongues wagging with event dedicated to spaniels
On Sunday June 22, visitors to the shop at 43 Park Street will be able to attend advice sessions with expert ‘The Spaniel Guru’ Hannah Antrobus and explore her range of products and accessories specific for the beloved breed.
Hannah is an award-winning trainer based in Leamington who works with spaniels all over the world and is known for her practical, compassionate approach to behaviour and training.
This is her first brand partnership and she is excited for the opportunity to meet more local dog owners with the day dedicated to spaniels and spaniel crosses, whether that be cockapoo, cavapoo or sproodle.
Taking three places in Britain’s top ten favourite dog breeds, the Kennel Club last year had approximately 33,000 cocker spaniels registered, 22,000 English springer spaniels and 3,200 cavalier King Charles spaniels.
It is thought there could be up to 1.5 million cocker spaniels right now across the UK.
Claire Henderson, co-founder of Henderson Hound, said: “At Henderson Hound we don’t just sell dog accessories, we believe in a strong local
community of dog lovers who want the best for their pups.
"Whether they’re a ‘squirrel chaser’ or a ‘sofa potato’, we welcome all dogs and their patient owners instore, but this Leamington Spa-niel
day is set to be extra special.
"We couldn’t be more excited to collaborate with The Spaniel Guru - a real expert in this field and known for keeping it real – no judgment - just lots of wagging tails and wisdom.”
The event will run from 11am to 4pm.