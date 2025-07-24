Leamington gardener’s Ukraine fundraising efforts continue to blossom

A Leamington gardeners fundraising efforts to help people in war-torn Ukraine have continued to bloom.

For the fourth year running, Ram Prinjha has sold plants and seedlings and donated the proceeds to Belveder’s humanitarian projects and the town’s Hindu Temple.

This year his efforts raised £450, which will go directly towards a summer holiday in Poland for 25 orphans from Lviv.

Ram’s kindness has already left a lasting legacy.

Dave Dawkins who is helping Ram with work on Allotment, Dawid Kozlowski and Ram Prinjha. Picture supplied.

In previous years, his donations have helped fund life-changing eye surgery for a young boy named Ignat and supported the delivery of ambulances to Ukraine.

Ram said: “I’m glad I can help and see the real impact of my donations.”

Belveder CIC is deeply grateful for Ram’s unwavering support,

Dawid Kozłowski, from Belveder CIC and the Leamington Polish Centre, said: “Ram’s dedication is an example of community spirit at its finest.

"His flowers don’t just bloom on the allotment – they blossom into hope for people across borders.”