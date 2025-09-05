Leamington group celebrates town twinning with Brühl in Germany

By Oliver Williams
Published 5th Sep 2025, 10:26 BST
Members of the Leamington International Twinning Society recently visited the twinned town of Brühl in Germany.

The Mayor of Leamington, Councillor Ruggy Singh, and the Deputy Mayor, Councillor Sarah Boad, joined the delegation, staying with their hosts and participating in various visits around Brühl and Cologne.

Leamington and Brühl have been twinned since 1973. Although almost 500 miles apart, both towns maintain a strong friendship through regular civic visits.

Councillor Singh said: “It was an honour to represent our Regency town by visiting Brühl, with which we have been twinned for more than half a century.

Members of the the Leamington International Twinning Society in front Brühl Palace after their arrival in the German town. Picture supplied.placeholder image
Members of the the Leamington International Twinning Society in front Brühl Palace after their arrival in the German town. Picture supplied.

"Both towns have much to celebrate, and on this visit, we ventured to Wuppertal, famous for its suspension railway, and unusually had lunch in a converted swimming pool.

“Similar to Leamington’s own splendid museum and art gallery, Brühl has its own cultural attractions, including a Van Gogh exhibition housed in a former gas tower.

"The exhibition was immersive, including a 360-degree IMAX cinema where the artworks came to life.

“We also visited nearby Cologne, where we toured St Ursula’s Church, known for its many relics.

Mayor of Royal Leamington Spa Councillor Ruggy Singh (right) and the Mayor of Brühl Dieter Freytag. Picture supplied.placeholder image
Mayor of Royal Leamington Spa Councillor Ruggy Singh (right) and the Mayor of Brühl Dieter Freytag. Picture supplied.

“However, the highlight for me was meeting the people of Brühl, many of whom have been friends for decades.

"A special mention should also be made of Dieter Freytag, the Mayor of Brühl, who has held the post since 2014 and is retiring.”

Leamington is also twinned with the French town of Sceaux, which is located just outside of Paris.

To find out more about the Leamington International Twinning Society visit https://www.leamtwinning.uk/

