Leamington man is taking inspiration from “the great” Sir Chris Hoy for charity challenge
Deeply inspired by “the great cause” and the “great man” Neil Selby, who formerly served in the British Army, is taking part in the Tour de 4 in Glasgow in September, the fundraising event for Camcer Research UK which Sir Chris set up after he was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer.
Neil’s motivation is deeply personal having faced cancer within his family.
To date, he’s raised £562 of his £700 target.
Neil is no stranger to to endurance events.
He has previously tackled the gruelling Paris–Roubaix over 174km known as the Hell of the North for the more than 50km of cobbles and more recently the legendary Étape du Tour.
He’s also completed the epic Vätternrundan, a 315 km ride around Sweden’s Lake Vättern – one of the world’s largest cycling events.
To make a donation visit https://tinyurl.com/3uhkw8ut