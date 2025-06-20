Leamington man is taking inspiration from “the great” Sir Chris Hoy for charity challenge

A Leamington man is taking inspiration from “the great” Sir Chris Hoy for a cycling challenge to raise money for a charity.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Deeply inspired by “the great cause” and the “great man” Neil Selby, who formerly served in the British Army, is taking part in the Tour de 4 in Glasgow in September, the fundraising event for Camcer Research UK which Sir Chris set up after he was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer.

Neil’s motivation is deeply personal having faced cancer within his family.

To date, he’s raised £562 of his £700 target.

Neil Selby. Picture supplied.

Neil is no stranger to to endurance events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has previously tackled the gruelling Paris–Roubaix over 174km known as the Hell of the North for the more than 50km of cobbles and more recently the legendary Étape du Tour.

He’s also completed the epic Vätternrundan, a 315 km ride around Sweden’s Lake Vättern – one of the world’s largest cycling events.

To make a donation visit https://tinyurl.com/3uhkw8ut