Leamington man who nearly died after fall thanks hospital staff who helped save him

A Leamington man who was given a slim chance of surviving after suffering a nasty fall has thanked the hospital staff who helped to save his life by organising a fundraising disco for the NHS.
Geof Gould, of Cubbington, held the even at the village’s sports and social club some two years after he had spent seven days in a coma at Warwick Hospital’s ICU as a result of the incident.
His injuries led to him contracting meningitis and suffering a heart attack.
Geof, now 70, said he was most grateful for how staff looked after his wife Sharron while he was being cared for.
The event included The Ragdolls - a tribute to Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons - Rod Dee with the hits of Billy Fury and DJ Phil Stevens.
The club let him use its function room for free.