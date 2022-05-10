Leamington man who nearly died after fall thanks hospital staff who helped save him

Geof Gould organised the fundraising disco two years after spending seven days in a coma as a result of a nasty fall

By Oliver Williams
Tuesday, 10th May 2022, 12:37 pm
Updated Tuesday, 10th May 2022, 1:04 pm

A Leamington man who was given a slim chance of surviving after suffering a nasty fall has thanked the hospital staff who helped to save his life by organising a fundraising disco for the NHS.

Geof Gould, of Cubbington, held the even at the village’s sports and social club some two years after he had spent seven days in a coma at Warwick Hospital’s ICU as a result of the incident.

His injuries led to him contracting meningitis and suffering a heart attack.

Geof Gould at the event.

Geof, now 70, said he was most grateful for how staff looked after his wife Sharron while he was being cared for.

The event included The Ragdolls - a tribute to Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons - Rod Dee with the hits of Billy Fury and DJ Phil Stevens.

The club let him use its function room for free.

