Leamington play areas get upgrade by firm which built its first house in the area almost 60 years ago

From the left, Alistair Clark (AC Lloyd, Cllr Will Roberts (Warwick District Council and Warwickshire County Council), Steve Piper (AC Lloyd) and Simon Richardson (Warwick District Council).

Two Leamington play areas have received much-needed upgrades by the firm which built its first house in the area almost 60 years ago.

AC Lloyd has improved the play areas at Calder Walk and Fallow Hill in Sydenham where, since 1964, it has built more than 2,000 homes, 50 acres of commercial buildings, transport infrastructure, schools, a nature reserve and a community centre.

The company spent £22,000 adding fencing at both play areas along with installing a seesaw at Calder Walk and a bench at Fallow Hill.

Councillor Will Roberts, who represents the Willes Ward for Warwick District Council and Warwickshire County Council, got in touch with AC Lloyd Homes to ask the company to fund the improvements.

He said: “I am extremely grateful to AC Lloyd for providing the District Council with additional financial support to make these upgrades to both of these popular local parks in South Leamington."

“The residents I have spoken to are really pleased with the improvements because the fencing makes it easier for parents with several children or really young children to allow their children to play safely.”

Alistair Clark, managing director of AC Lloyd Homes, said families living nearby and pupils of Sydenham Primary School had a much safer environment to play in.

