Leamington residents invited to receive update on town centre projects at meeting
Chaired by the Mayor of Leamington, Councillor Judith Clarke, the annual town assembly meeting will take place in the Assembly Hall at the Royal Pump Rooms on Thursday March 13 from 6pm to 8pm.
Attendees at the meeting will receive an update from the Town Council and will hear more about the work being undertaken to shape the future of the town centre.
Leamington own Council, Warwick District Council and Warwickshire County Council continue to work together on the future of the town through the Leamington Spa Transformation Board.
Since last year’s town meeting, attended by more than 130 residents, a new vision for Leamington Spa Town Centre has been adopted.
This was revealed by the transformation board in October last year and the Transforming Leamington document can be viewed here https://shorturl.at/RcMmK
The new vision focuses on Thriving businesses and the town centre, health and wellbeing, making the town centre one of England’s finest, and the Parade one of its finest streets.
The vision will be the basis for the identification and delivery of a range of projects to improve the town centre.
A presentation from the Leamington Spa Transformation Board will update attendees on the various activities that have been taking place,
along with aspirations and future plans.
Details about the meeting can be found online at www.leamingtonspatowncouncil.gov.uk
The Transforming Leamington website is kept is kept up to date with the latest information https://transformingleamington.co.uk/