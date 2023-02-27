Old Leamingtonians (OLs) beat visitors Leamington RFC by 19 points to 15 in the RFU Midlands Counties 1 West (South) league on Saturday in front of a crowd of more than 400 people.

Leamington’s two main rugby teams played out a thrilling and close-run derby match in front of crowd of more than 400 people over the weekend.

Old Leamingtonians (OLs) beat visitors Leamington RFC by 19 points to 15 at The Crofts in the RFU Midlands Counties 1 West (South) league on Saturday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It was the first time in years that the two historic clubs’ men’s first teams had played against each other in a league fixture.

Action from the game. Image supplied.

OL’s match reporter Den Fisher said: “This was a cracking game of rugby and full marks to both sides for a display of fast moving open play rugby that was a credit to both sets of players, controlled by a match official who kept the game moving with hardly a whistle heard all afternoon.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Action from the game. Image supplied.

Action from the game. Image supplied.

Advertisement

Advertisement