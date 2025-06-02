Leamington to host new summer festival featuring arts, crafts, street food and live music
The ‘Arts, Eats and Treats Festival’ will be taking place in Victoria Park on Sunday (June 8) from 11am to 5pm.
Organisers, CJ’s Events Warwickshire said the event combines elements of a food festival and artisan market, showcasing street food traders, local food producers and handmade arts and crafts.
Live music and entertainment will also take place throughout the day, with performances from Room17, BBC’s The Voice UK star Letitia George, and Tony Carr.
There will also be a dedicated ‘kids zone’ featuring rides, face painting and walkabout performers.
Jamie Probert-Walker of CJ’s Events Warwickshire said: “We wanted to create something fresh and fun that brings the community together while celebrating the region’s amazing food, talent and creativity.
"Arts, Eats and Treats will offer something for everyone – from foodies and music lovers to families and art fans.”
Admission to the festival is free.