Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
10 hours ago Climate activists to ‘step up’ disruption if ultimatums are not met
1 hour ago Six injured in dog attack outside primary school
2 hours ago Family pays tribute to dog walker found dead in Snowdonia
6 hours ago Greta Van Fleet announce huge tour - how to buy tickets
7 hours ago BAFTA’s ‘Memorable TV Moment Award’ nominations - full list
9 hours ago Bebe Rexha is bringing her groundbreaking tour to the UK

Leamington tree which Harry Potter star campaigned to save will not be felled

David Bradley was among those who has stood in protest at the hornbeam tree in Farley Street - which was due to be cut down by Warwickshire County Council

By Oliver Williams
Published 18th Apr 2023, 18:00 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 18:01 BST

The campaign to save a Leamington tree from being cut down, which gained support of a Harry Potter film star, has been successful.

David Bradley was among those who has stood in protest at the hornbeam tree in Farley Street - which was due to be felled by Warwickshire County Council over the past two days.

But following the protest, during which people tied yellow ribbons around the ‘long admired’ hornbeam, the council has now decided to cut back the tree instead.

Most Popular
The hornbeam tree with yellow ribbons around it. Harry Potter star David Bradley is pictured in the background. Picture supplied.The hornbeam tree with yellow ribbons around it. Harry Potter star David Bradley is pictured in the background. Picture supplied.
The hornbeam tree with yellow ribbons around it. Harry Potter star David Bradley is pictured in the background. Picture supplied.

Warwick District Councillor Will Roberts (Green, Leamington Willes), who had also supported the campaign, said: "I'm very happy that after my discussions with the [county] council that the felling of this beautiful tree has been stopped.

"Thank you to all the residents who have responded so quickly to protect it.

"Once trees are chopped down a replacement takes decades to provide the same carbon absorption, home for wildlife and beauty.

"In an ecological emergency every tree counts."

The Hornbeam Tree in Farley Street, Leamington, picture supplied.The Hornbeam Tree in Farley Street, Leamington, picture supplied.
The Hornbeam Tree in Farley Street, Leamington, picture supplied.
Read More
Leamington professional boxer Danny Quartermaine gearing up for ninth profession...

Bruno Eurich, of the South Leamington Area Residents (SoLAR) group, said members would make enquiries with the county council regarding how this situation and other cases came about in the first place.

A Warwickshire County Council spokesman has said: "Warwickshire County Council is committed to preserving trees wherever possible and not felling them.

""It is only when the structural damage to a tree means that it poses a safety hazard to the local environment, or when disease necessitates it, that we remove trees.”

Related topics:Warwickshire County CouncilWill RobertsLeamington