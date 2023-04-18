Leamington tree which Harry Potter star campaigned to save will not be felled

David Bradley was among those who has stood in protest at the hornbeam tree in Farley Street - which was due to be cut down by Warwickshire County Council

The campaign to save a Leamington tree from being cut down, which gained support of a Harry Potter film star, has been successful.

But following the protest, during which people tied yellow ribbons around the ‘long admired’ hornbeam, the council has now decided to cut back the tree instead.

The hornbeam tree with yellow ribbons around it. Harry Potter star David Bradley is pictured in the background. Picture supplied.

Warwick District Councillor Will Roberts (Green, Leamington Willes), who had also supported the campaign, said: "I'm very happy that after my discussions with the [county] council that the felling of this beautiful tree has been stopped.

"Thank you to all the residents who have responded so quickly to protect it.

"Once trees are chopped down a replacement takes decades to provide the same carbon absorption, home for wildlife and beauty.

"In an ecological emergency every tree counts."

The Hornbeam Tree in Farley Street, Leamington, picture supplied.

Bruno Eurich, of the South Leamington Area Residents (SoLAR) group, said members would make enquiries with the county council regarding how this situation and other cases came about in the first place.

A Warwickshire County Council spokesman has said: "Warwickshire County Council is committed to preserving trees wherever possible and not felling them.